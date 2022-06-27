Just In
iQOO 10 Renders Highlight Rear Design, Camera Module; Expected Features, Price
iQOO gaming smartphones offer enhanced features like an upgraded processor, an advanced cooling system, better haptics, and more. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the iQOO 10 smartphone for the global market. A new leak has revealed its rear panel and other design details of the alleged iQOO 10.
iQOO 10 Renders Revealed
Presently, the iQOO 10 series is tipped to debut in July in China. The series is said to include the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro models. A new leak by Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has revealed the design details of the iQOO 10.
The leaked renders of the iQOO 10 show the dual-toned rear panel. Here, the rear camera panel comes in a highlighted black module. The dual-tone is highlighted on the white color model, which is also available in black. The triple-camera setup at the rear is evident along with the Gimbal Stabilization support.
The camera is paired with an LED flash in a unique yellow line. The iQOO branding below is also clear, which confirms that these are the upcoming iQOO 10 phones. Additionally, the black color model of the iQOO 10 showcases the modular splicing, making the phone unique.
BREAKING !!!— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 27, 2022
iQOO 10 leaked for the first time!
It adopts a revolutionary new ID with modular splicing design on the back. We can also find some familiar elements, such as classic aramid fiber stripes. The new and the old together contribute to its noticeable avant-grade look. pic.twitter.com/TOWTWlFK03
But this seems to be missing on the white color variant of the iQOO 10. The tipster further notes that the iQOO 10 adopts a 'new ID' design. "We can also find some familiar elements, such as classic aramid fiber stripes. The new and the old together contribute to its noticeable avant-grade look," the tweet says.
iQOO 10 Specifications: What To Expect?
Several leaks have revealed the possible specs of the upcoming iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro. The upcoming iQOO 10 is tipped to flaunt a 6.78-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the next-gen iQOO 10 gaming smartphone will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. It will also include up to 12GB RAM and massive storage of up to 512GB. The triple-camera setup has now been confirmed and is tipped to get a 50MP primary shooter with gimbal stabilization.
Presently, the iQOO 10 is said to debut in July in China. We can expect the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro to launch in other markets, including India soon after.
