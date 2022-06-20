iQOO 10 Pro To Support 200W Fast Charging: World's Fastest Charging Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

Smartphone charging tech is getting revised almost every month. Almost every smartphone maker is now set to offer the fastest charging solutions to reduce the battery life anxiety. While devices like the OnePlus 10T and the Realme Neo GT offer 150W of fast charging, the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro is said to support a whopping 200W fast charging, making it the fastest charging phone in the world.

So, how long the iQOO 10 Pro will take to charge? As per the leaks, the 200W fast charging technology should refill 100 percent of the battery in just 12 minutes, while the same is said to take around 5 minutes to charge over 50 percent of the battery. Just like the rest of the competition, iQOO is most likely to include the 200W fast charging adaptor within the retail package.

iQOO 200W Fast Charging Explained

iQOO is expected to offer a 50V and 5A solution in the 200W fast charging adapter to limit the heat transmission and improve the efficiency of the charging process. On top of that, the iQOO's charger should also be able to fast charge laptops and tablets that support USB-PD standards. To keep the adapter size low, iQOO is expected to use GaN or gallium nitride-based charger.

iQOO 10 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to ship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, probably with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to have a 120Hz QHD+ resolution display with LTPO technology to offer smoother animations and better battery efficiency.

As per the optics, the iQOO 10 Pro will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Just like the iQOO 9 Pro, the iQOO 10 Pro is also expected to feature gimbal stabilization technology. iQOO 10 Pro should also support features like super slow-motion video recording and native 8K video recording.

How Much Will iQOO 10 Pro Cost?

The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company, and the device is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000 in India. iQOO 10 Pro has to compete against the likes of Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Asus ROG Phone 6, and all the other upcoming smartphones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Best Mobiles in India