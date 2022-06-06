iQOO 10 Pro Tipped To Support 200W Wired Fast Charging, 65W Wireless Charging News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is expected to launch its next-gen flagship iQOO 10 series in the third quarter of this year. Like the iQOO 9 series, the upcoming lineup will likely include three models namely - the iQOO 10, 10 Pro, and the iQOO 10 SE. The latter is believed to be the most affordable model of the series. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Now, charging details of the iQOO 10 Pro model have appeared online.

iQOO 10 Pro Charging Details Out

Tipster Digital Chat Station reveals that the upcoming that the iQOO 10 Pro will support 200W wired fast charging along with support 65W fast wireless charging. The 200W adapter has the model number V200100L0B0-CN and is said to provide 20V at a 10A charge. Rumors also suggested Vivo could also use this charger for the next-gen Vivo X90 series.

As of now, the Realme GT Neo 3 is claimed to be the 'World's Fastest Fast-Charging Smartphone', supporting 150W fast-charging that refuels the device's 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in just 5 minutes. Although Xiaomi introduced a 200W charger, it did not announce any phone with the same adapter.

iQOO 10 Pro: What More To Expect?

The battery capacity of the iQOO 10 Pro has not been revealed yet. To recall, the precursor packs a 4,700 mAh battery unit. So we expect the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro will come with the same battery or 5,000 mAh battery. Apart from this, the recently leaked info suggested the iQOO 10 series smartphones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

If the iQOO 10 Pro will indeed come with 200W charging support, it will be a huge upgrade over 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging supported on the iQOO 9 Pro. We expect other details of the iQOO 10 series will soon reveal.

Besides, iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 with 80W Charging, priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. The latest mid-range device also includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 64MP triple camera setup paired with the dual-LED flash unit, etc.

