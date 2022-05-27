iQOO 10 Series Likely To Arrive In Q3: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, iQOO has been working on a new series of smartphones in the iQOO 10 series. Now, it looks like the preliminary information about the upcoming smartphone lineup is all set to be launched in the third quarter of this year. Let's take a look at the details of the iQOO 10 series of smartphones from here.

iQOO 10 Series To Arrive In Q3

A retailer tipster, Digital Chat Station, has taken to Weibo to share the details about the possible launch time frame of the iQOO 10 series. He further revealed that Vivo is prepping a camera flagship. As per the Chinese tipster, the iQOO 10 series of smartphones is tipped to arrive in Q3 this year.

It has been tipped that the series will have an internal model number PD2217/2218. Moreover, it has been revealed that the iQOO 10 smartphones will get the power from an octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Previously, another tipster Paras Guglani shared a screenshot, which revealed some internal code. This hinted that the lineup will comprise two models - iQOO 10 carrying the model number V2217A and iQOO 10 Pro with the model number V2218A. For now, there is no about the specifications of the iQOO 10 duo.

iQOO 10 Series: What To Expect?

Based on the claim from the Chinese leaker, Vivo is prepping a camera-focused flagship smartphone that could feature a primary camera sensor. It is said to be more powerful than the Samsung GNV camera that was used by the Vivo X80 Pro. It seems like Vivo is yet to confirm a processor that will power the yet-to-be-announced smartphone. The company is yet to confirm if they will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Even the final marketing name of the upcoming Vivo smartphone is yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen if the smartphone could see the light of the day with the moniker Vivo X90 or Vivo X80. We have to wait for further reports to know further details about the camera flagship from Vivo. Until then, we need to wait for speculations to surface online.

