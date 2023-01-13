iQOO 11 5G Sale Starts Today: First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Smartphone In India

The iQOO 11 5G is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone to arrive in India. The flagship Android smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon India. iQOO 11 went on sale yesterday, but only Amazon Prime members had exclusive access. The iQOO 11 series includes the iQOO 11 5G and the iQOO 11 Pro 5G. But, for now, only the standard variant will be available in India.

iQOO 11 5G First Sale In India To Begin On Amazon India

The iQOO 11 5G will be available on Amazon India and iQOO's official e-commerce platform. The premium Android smartphone is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon for Prime members. Amazon will open the sale of the iQOO 11 5G for the general public at 12 PM today.

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone will be available in Alpha and Legend color options. There are two variants priced according to the RAM and internal storage they pack. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage has been priced at ₹59,999, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs ₹64,999.

Purchases made using HDFC and ICICI bank cards can earn an instant discount of ₹5,000. The e-commerce platform is offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 redeemed using a coupon. There's an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.

Advertisement

iQOO 11 5G India Specifications, Features

The iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. There's a 13MP portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera, with an f/2.45 lens.

The iQOO smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based OriginOS.

The iQOO 11 Pro shares a lot of specifications with the iQOO 11. The Pro variant does support 200W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. However, the smartphone seems to be packing a slightly lower-capacity battery. Simply put, Indian smartphone buyers who do not prioritize wireless charging can confidently buy the iQOO 11.