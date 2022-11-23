iQOO 11 5G Launch Date Confirmed: First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-Powered Smartphone Outside China

iQOO has been readying its iQOO 11 series of Android smartphones and has finally confirmed the official launch dates. These premium Android smartphones will launch next week. iQOO claims the iQOO 11 5G is the first mobile phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to launch outside China. Let's look at the specifications, features, and competition of the iQOO 11 5G.

iQOO 11 5G To Launch On December 2, 2022

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has released posters for the launch of the iQOO 11 5G. The iQOO 11 series includes the iQOO 11 5G and the iQOO 11 Pro, but the company is launching just the base variant, and that too in Malaysia, on December 2, 2022. iQOO could launch all the devices in China in the next few days.

The posters claim iQOO will introduce the iQOO 11 5G, which is Malaysia's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone. Needless to mention, the Vivo X90 Pro+ could be the world's first Android smartphone with Qualcomm's flagship-grade chipset, but it is restricted to China for now.

The other teaser posters about the launch claim the iQOO 11 5G is the "king of gaming smartphones". iQOO has previously claimed the device has "powerful battery life" and the "fastest refresh rate". It appears the iQOO 11 5G will feature a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Previous leaks about the device indicate the premium Android smartphone may have a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution consisting of 2048 x 1080 pixels. The 1440p display is expected to hide an under-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cut-out for a 32MP front camera.

iQOO 11 5G Expected Launch In India

Now that iQOO 11 series is launching outside China, it could be a matter of days before the company confirms the series' arrival in India. iQOO has been quite active in the Indian market, and the iQOO 9 series, which includes the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE, and the newly launched iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are already available.

It appears the iQOO 11 series could launch in India as the iQOO 10 series. In fact, the iQOO 9T sold in India is merely a rebranded version of the iQOO 10 that was recently launched in China.