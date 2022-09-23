iQOO 11 Series To Pack Sony 50MP Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQOO, a gaming-focused sub-brand of Vivo, is reportedly developing its 2023 flagship smartphones to replace the iQOO 10 series. Expected to be christened as the iQOO 11 series, it will comprise two models namely the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. As per a report, a Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station) has revealed some key information about the primary sensor of the iQOO 11 series.

iQOO 11 Series: Camera Specifications (Rumored)

The leaker suggests that the iQOO 11 series of smartphones will be equipped with a rather conservative 50MP primary camera instead of the fancy 108MP or 200MP options available in the market. However, the iQOO 11 series will be utilizing the 50MP unit from Sony's stable instead of the Samsung GN5 sensor on the iQOO 10 Pro. As per DCS, it will be the new Sony IMX8-series primary shooter.

If DCS is to be believed, the new 50MP Sony IMX8-series main camera will be a 1/1.5-inch sensor. He expects it to be a tweaked version of the existing Sony IMX866 50MP sensor, which debuted with the Vivo X80 smartphone. The tipster further adds that it won't match the camera prowess of the upcoming Vivo X90.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip At Helm

Apart from the camera specifications, the leaker has also shared some key information about iQOO's flagship series. The iQOO 11 series could flaunt Samsung's latest E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an LTPO panel with variable refresh rates, 10-bit colors, and a peak brightness of over 1500 nits. The iQOO 11 Pro will feature a curved display, while the vanilla iQOO 11 may come with a flat panel. Both models will get centrally aligned punch-hole camera cutouts. which will house the selfie snappers.

The iQOO 11 Pro series will be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will probably go official in a couple of months. The smartphones may pack in 5,000mAh battery packs with 200W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. We can expect the iQOO 11 Pro series to go on sale along with the OnePlus 11 Pro in early 2023 in China.