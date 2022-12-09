iQOO Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8200 SoC, 16GB RAM Launched: Price And Availability

iQOO has added two new Android smartphones to its 11 series this week. The brand launched the iQOO 11 Pro 5G and the iQOO 11 5G. Besides these premium Android smartphones, iQOO also launched the iQOO Neo 7 SE, a mid-range phone with flagship-level hardware. Let's look at the latest Android smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 7 SE launched in China on Thursday. It is obviously a successor to the popular iQOO Neo 7 that arrived in October, this year. Previous leaks had already confirmed nearly all specifications and features of the mid-range Android smartphone. However, iQOO still managed to surprise with the top-end variant of the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 1,080 X 2,400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The flat-screen display has a hole-punch cutout at the top that houses a 16MP camera.

The mid-range Android smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand is selling the device in multiple configurations of RAM and internal storage.

The Neo 7 SE has a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. iQOO claims the Neo 7 SE can charge up to 60 percent in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement

iQOO Neo 7 SE Price, Availability

The latest iQOO Neo 7 SE has been launched in five different storage options and three different color options — Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is now available in China. The entry-level model of the phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It costs CNY 2,099 (approx. ₹24,800). The 8GB + 256GB variant has been priced at CNY 2,299 (approx. ₹27,100).

The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at CNY 2,499 (approx. ₹29,500). The model with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage costs CNY 2,799 (approx. ₹33,100). The iQOO Neo 7 SE model with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, seems to be the top-end variant. It costs CNY 2,899 (approx. ₹34,300).

iQOO hasn't yet confirmed the launch of the iQOO Neo 7SE in any locations outside China. However, the iQOO Neo 7 was launched in several regions, including India. Hence, it is possible that iQOO could launch the smartphone in India in the first half of 2023.