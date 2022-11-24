iQOO Neo 7 SE Specifications Leaked: Dimensity 8200 SoC, 64MP Camera Tipped

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications have been leaked, and the smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand appears to be a capable mid-range Android smartphone. The iQOO 11 series has also been in the news but it belongs to the premium segment. Let's look at leaked specifications, features, and expected competition of the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Specifications And Features

The iQOO Neo 7 SE isn't in the same league as any of the devices that belong to the iQOO 11 series. iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 11 5G Android smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But the iQOO Neo 7 SE could have the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which appears to be a mid-range chipset.

The Dimensity 8200 SoC would be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage in the iQOO Neo 7 SE. iQOO is expected to sell the smartphone in multiple RAM and internal storage variations such as 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution. There seems to be a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP front-facing camera.

Advertisement

A poster for the iQOO Neo 7 SE leaked recently, which hinted at the specifications of the mid-range smartphone. It revealed the phone would have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, but the tweet claims it will have a 64MP primary camera. The triple camera setup on the back will have two 2MP lenses, one for depth and one for macro shots.

According to the tweet, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will ship with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Competition And Expected Launch

The iQOO Neo 7 SE appears to be iQOO's "premium mid-range" offering. iQOO could launch the device in China soon. A teaser poster of the device offered clues about the design and camera, but not the specifications. Incidentally, the latest leak contradicts the poster, but only in the primary camera's specifications.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC could be officially announced soon. Hence, it is likely more manufacturers announce their upcoming smartphones with the new chipset in the near future. With a mid-range SoC, the iQOO Neo 8 SE could compete with the upcoming Redmi 12 series, Realme 10 series, and other mid-range Android smartphones.