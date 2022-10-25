iQOO Releases Android 13 Roadmap: Is It Worth Upgrading From Android 12?

Following the footsteps of Vivo, its sub-brand, iQOO has also shared its roadmap for the Funtouch OS 13 Beta based on the Android 13 rollout for its devices. For the unversed, the gaming-centric brand employs Vivo's Funtouch OS in India as opposed to the Origin OS for its devices in China. Let's have a look at the list and whether it is worth upgrading to this beta firmware.

iQOO Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13: List Of Devices

iQOO started testing the Funtouch OS 13 on its iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro devices in September 2022. Now, it will start seeding it to 11 more devices this month onwards. The iQOO 9T, iQOO 9SE, and iQOO Neo 6 updates are underway. The iQOO Z6 series of smartphones will receive it from November 2022. It will then extend the support to iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, and iQOO Z3 5G in mid-December 2022.

End Of September 2022:

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro



End Of October 2022:

iQOO 9T

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Neo 6



Mid Of November 2022:

iQOO Z6 Pro

iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6



Mid Of December 2022:

iQOO Z5

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO 7

iQOO Z3 5G



Mid Of June 2023

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13: Is It Worth Upgrading?

The Funtouch OS 13 Beta implements Google's "Material You'' theming engine, which was introduced with Android 12. The system theme will now adapt to the wallpapers set by the user and will color-match the icons and other elements in the UI. It also allows the user to customize according to his/her preference.

The new "app pinning" feature helps to keep your data secure. This allows you to pin a particular app to the top to display its content, while the other apps will be restricted. This would be helpful when you have to share your device with someone.

Furthermore, the update adds a cooling feature to the iManager, which can kill apps that cause overheating and also adjusts the CPU frequency accordingly. The Funtouch OS 13 Beta adds an AQI card to the dashboard, which lets you check air quality, weather info, and PM2.5 levels with a glance.

These are some of the feature additions in the Android 13 update, which doesn't seem like a huge upgrade over the Android 12 OS. iQOO will be pushing the new firmware in a phased manner and there are chances that only a few users might get it. Also, it is still in the beta phase and could pack in some bugs and glitches. It would be advisable to wait for the stable version to come out as the upgrades are just incremental with this version.