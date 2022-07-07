Lava Blaze Launched In India For Rs. 8,699: 5000mAh Battery, 13MP Camera And More

As promised, the homegrown smartphone maker Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the Lava Blaze. The smartphone is now up for pre-order on the company's official website and it is touted to be the cheapest smartphone out there to sport a glass black. The other highlights of the device include a MediaTek SoC, a big battery and a triple-camera setup at its rear.

Lava Blaze Price In India

Lava Blaze has been launched in India in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 8,699 and it is up for pre-order via the official website. If you pre-book the Lava smartphone, then you will receive a pair of Lava Probuds for free. Adhering to the teaser, the Lava Blaze has been launched in four colors, including Glass Black, Glass Red, Glass Blue, and Glass Green.

The company has also announced that there will be free after-sales service at their doorsteps. In addition, Lava will also provide a free screen replacement within 100 days of the purchase but there are some terms and conditions associated with this.

Lava Blaze Specifications

The Lava Blaze is an entry-level offering that comes with a premium glass panel at its rear. The smartphone houses a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under its hood, the Lava smartphone gets the fuel from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor that is teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Also, there is support to expand the RAM up to another 3GB in the form of virtual RAM. The smartphone also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage space of up to 256GB.

For imaging, the Lava Blaze comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and two auxiliary sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The rear camera supports features such as Beauty Mode, Night Mode, Macro Mode and Portrait Mode.

It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and comes with a slew of standard aspects, including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the device from within without any fast charging capability. Also, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles