Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola With Business Grade Features Announced

After teasing the ThinkPhone via its social media channels, Lenovo has finally launched the ThinkPhone by Motorola. Touted as a "Business-Grade" device, it is the first smartphone to be branded as a ThinkPhone. Enterprise users must be familiar with the ThinkPad series of laptops, which offer a rugged design and enhanced security features. The ThinkPhone also carries all these characteristics in a smaller form factor.

Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola: Business-grade Features

The ThinkPhone comes with a premium lightweight aramid fiber construction, which is said to be stronger than steel. The mid-frame is made out of aircraft-grade aluminum. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus, which can endure drops of up to 1.25 metres. That's not all, the smartphone is MIL-STD 810H certified to withstand harsh climates and abuse. The IP68 rating allows it to be submerged under water for up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

The ThinkPhone supports Think 2 Think connectivity powered by Ready For. It enables seamless device integration between the ThinkPhone and the ThinkPad. The Think 2 Think features include Instant Connect, Unified Clipboard, Unified Notifications, File Drop, App Streaming, Advanced Webcam, and Instant Hotspot.

Furthermore, the ThinkPhone is equipped with a customizable Red Key that offers quick access to business apps and services. The Moto KeySafe brings enhanced data privacy by isolating PINs, cryptographic keys, and passwords by storing them securely in a tamper-resistant environment.

Advertisement

Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola: Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola flaunts a 6.6-inch pOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers other heavyweights such as ROG Phone 6 series, iQOO 9T, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, OnePlus 10T, and others. The device is equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the device gets a 50MP primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 32MP front-facing camera. Other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C, and NFC, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola: Price, Availability

Lenovo has confirmed that it will launch the ThinkPhone in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and a few other countries later this year. However, the brand has kept mum about its pricing. Expect the brand to announce the prices soon.