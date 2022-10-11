MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Processor With 200MP Camera Support Announced

MediaTek has announced yet another mid-tier 5G capable processor -- the Dimensity 1080. This is said to be the successor to the Dimensity 920, which has powered a plethora of smartphones such as the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, and the Vivo V23 5G.

When compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1080 offers very minimal improvements and it even packs a similar CPU cluster with slightly bumped-up clock speeds. Mediatek has also confirmed that phones with Dimensity 1080 SoC will hit the market by Q4 of 2022.

According to CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, the Dimensity 1080 "Continues MediaTek's legacy of optimizing power and performance, and it offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do." He further states, "This new chipset is designed to enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera, video quality, and time to market for manufacturers."

Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Specifications

The Mediatek Dimensity 1080 has an octa-core CPU design with two high-performance cores based on Arm Cortex-A78 architecture. These cores offer a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz and the processor gets its graphical powers from the Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

Just like the Helio G99, the Dimensity 1080 is also fabbed using a 6nm processor by TSMC. The chip is also equipped with a new and improved ISP, capable of processing 200MP images and 4K HDR video encoding and decoding support.

For gamers, the Dimensity 1080 offers HyperEngine 3.0 gaming enhancements, which are expected to help a phone deliver a smooth gaming experience with a best-in-class frame rate. When it comes to connectivity, the Dimensity supports a sub6GHz 5G network along with up to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which makes it on par with other high-end smartphone processors of 2022.

Better Than Dimensity 920?

At least on paper, the Dimensity 1080 does look a lot like the Dimensity 920. In terms of performance, a phone with the Dimensity 1080 processor is expected to be similar to a phone with the Dimensity 920. The new processor is expected to be slightly more power efficient and might deliver improved 5G networking capability when compared to the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC.