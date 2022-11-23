MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Details Leaked: Worthy Successor To The Dimensity 8100?

There have been rumors of MediaTek's latest upper mid-range processor, the Dimensity 8200. It is expected to replace the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and the Dimensity 8100-Max in the market and offer more features and performance. Popular Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed some key aspects of the Dimensity 8200. Let's see how it compares with its predecessor.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Worthy Upgrade Over The Dimensity 8100?

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 8100+ were built on the TSMC's 5nm fabrication process. The alleged MediaTek Dimensity 8200 is expected to be based on a more efficient 4nm fabrication process. This would aid in thermal efficiency and low power consumption.

As per DCS, the Dimensity 8200 will utilize the same ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55 cores as the Dimensity 8100 but with a different core configuration. The Dimensity 8100 employed a 4+4 core setup. The new Dimensity 8200 could come with a 1+3+4 core setup according to the latest leak. The prime Cortex-A78 core will be clocked at 3.1GHz, the three Cortex-A78 mid-cores clocked at 3.0GHz, and the four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The boosted clock speeds coupled with the change in the core structure are expected to return big gains in performance. However, the GPU is likely to remain untouched in this iteration. It could carry the same Mali-G610 MC6 GPU as its predecessor. DCS suggests that the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 can surpass the 9,00,000 mark on Antutu owing to its higher CPU clock frequencies.

Smartphones Expected To Launch With Dimensity 8200

The Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R were some of the devices that were powered by the Dimensity 8100/8100-Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 was a powerful and power-efficient chipset. It trumped the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC in terms of performance and also showed significantly better stability against Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors.

The new Dimensity 8200 is expected to push the envelope further by offering improved performance and features. The iQOO Neo 7 SE could be the first smartphone to debut with the Dimensity 8200. Also, there are rumors that Redmi is working on an affordable flagship smartphone with the Dimensity 8200 at its helm.

Published On November 23, 2022
