MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Chipset With Ray Tracing Announced: Is There A Performance Bump?

MediaTek showcased its capability to produce a strong flagship mobile chipset with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor last year. This year it takes it a notch higher by introducing several industry-first features with its new Dimensity 9200 processor. It is the world's first chipset to pack in the ARM Cortex X3 core, Wi-Fi 7, LPDDR5x support, UFS 4.0 memory, and the Immortalis-G715 Ray Tracing GPU, among other features. Let's have a look at the changes and the performance comparison with its predecessor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200: Features, Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset boasts a 1+3+4 CPU core configuration refuting the previous rumors of a 1+4+3 setup. The primary core is the latest ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05GHz. It is accompanied by three ARM Cortex-A715 mid cores clocked at a healthy 2.85GHz, followed by four ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at a modest 1.8GHz.

While the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 scored high in CPU performance compared to its rival, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it lagged behind in the GPU department. The Dimensity 9200 is touted to address that with the inclusion of the Immortalis-G715 GPU with hardware Ray Tracing feature, which improves the shadows, reflections and details. If previous leaks are to be believed, it is even poised to beat the Adreno 740 GPU of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first chipset in the world to utilize TSMC's second-generation 4nm fabrication process (N4P). MediaTek claims that owing to a new IC design and TSMC's 2nd Gen fabrication process, there's a 10 percent improved heat dissipation.

Other noteworthy features of the chipset include sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support, an Imagiq 890 image signal processor to support RGBW camera sensors, MediaTek HyperEngine 6.0, motion blur reduction, 6th Gen AI, LPDDR5X memory 8533Mbps, and 24-bit/192KHz audio among others.

How's The Performance Compared To The Dimensity 9000?

MediaTek claims that the new Dimensity 9200 scores 12 percent higher in the single-core test in Geekbench 5.0 compared to the Dimensity 9000. It also scores 10 percent higher in the multi-core tests. Talking about its GPU prowess, the Immortalis-G715 seems to be a beast with a 32 percent improved performance in the GFXBench 3.0 Manhattan test, while sucking 41 percent lesser battery juice.

The Dimensity 9200 scores a mind-boggling 12,60,000 points in the AnTutu v9 test, which is significantly higher than the 10,00,000 average score of the Dimensity 9000. If these results hold true, it can even beat the Antutu top scorer, the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (11,17,077).

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 looks like a force to reckon with. All eyes will now be on, Qualcomm, which is expected to present its contender, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, on November 15, 2022.

