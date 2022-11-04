Just In
Redmi K60 Could Be Powered By Dimensity 8200: Can It Rule The Affordable Flagship Market?
The details of Redmi's upcoming flagship smartphone, Redmi K60 Gaming, are already out in the wild. It will be based on Xiaomi's 13 series smartphone and could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, not much was known about the lower models, Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has now shared some key details about the vanilla Redmi K60, giving us a fair idea about the device. Let's see if it can be an exciting affordable flagship smartphone.
Can The Redmi K60 Rule The Affordable Flagship Smartphone Category?
The tipster claims that the vanilla Redmi K60 could be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The new upper mid-range processor might take the center stage alongside the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset on November 8, 2022. The MediaTek Dimensity is expected to be a refreshed version of the MediaTek 8100/8100+ processors, which were very good processors for gaming and daily tasks alike.
The tipster adds that the Redmi K60 may sport a flat display with a punch-hole camera cutout. It could be an OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it will be equipped with a 48MP primary rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The tipster expects the handset to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery. Other rumors suggest that it will pack in 67W fast charging support.
By the looks of it, the Redmi K60, although watered-down, still packs in some serious hardware. It will depend on how Redmi prices it. If it is pitted against the Snapdragon 870-powered smartphones in the category, it is sure to be a hot seller for the brand.
Dimensity 8200: Details (Rumored)
The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 8100+ were based on the TSMC's 5nm fabrication process. The new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 is rumored to be based on a more efficient 4nm fabrication process, which the Dimensity 9000 uses. Also, some of the Dimensity 9000 features such as an advanced AI are expected to trickle down to the Dimensity 8200.
The Redmi K60 and the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphones are expected to be powered by this processor. If priced attractively they could provide a very good price-to-performance ratio for the buyers. Expect the Redmi K60 series to go official in India in early 2023.
