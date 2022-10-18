MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor To Break Cover Soon: Can It Beat The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

MediaTek is all set to introduce its next-generation mobile flagship processor for 2023 devices. The new chipset will succeed the Dimensity 9000/9000+ chipsets and is expected to pack in more performance. Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station), claims that MediaTek will name the new processor Dimensity 9200 and not Dimensity 9100 as speculated earlier. It is expected to break cover in November 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200: How Will It Fare Against The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

According to leakster Ice Universe, the Dimensity 9200 will pack new cores from ARM. The Dimensity 9200 will utilize the Cortex-X3 as the prime core replacing the Cortex-X2 of the Dimensity 9000/9000+. The Cortex-X3 core is claimed to offer a 25 percent performance boost over the Cortex-X2 core. ARM has also introduced new Cortex-A715 cores, which the Dimensity 9200 could use as the mid cores. Ice Universe also states that it will feature the new Immortalis G715 GPU.

The Dimensity 9200 will go against Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 was recently spotted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its helm on the Geekbench website. It comes with a 1+4+3 CPU core configuration comprising a prime core Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.36GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. It also boasts the latest Adreno 740 GPU.

In all probability, both the MediaTek 9200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could use the same cores but the core architecture could be different in both CPUs. Last year the Dimensity 9000 managed to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in CPU benchmarks but lagged in terms of GPU performance. A lot will depend on how the Immortalis G715 GPU of the Dimensity 9200 fares against the Adreno 740 of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

While we don't have the benchmark scores of the Dimensity 9200, we do have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Geekbench scores. The Samsung Galaxy S23 scored 1524 points in single-core and 4597 points in multi-core score. The onus is now on the Dimensity 9200 to beat the benchmark set by the Snapdragon.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Smartphones:

Expect the Oppo Find X6 to be powered by the new Dimensity 9200. The Asus ROG Phone 7 gaming smartphone could come with a Dimensity edition. Xiaomi may introduce a Xiaomi 13 Pro Dimensity edition in some markets. Also, expect the Vivo X90 series to arrive with at least one smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9200.