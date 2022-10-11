Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 1080 SoC News oi -Vivek

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series of smartphones is very popular in India. With this series, the company has introduced many segment-first features. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series, powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Mediatek Dimensity 1080 is a mid-tier 5G-ready processor, and one of the models from the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC. Lun Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi has started to tease the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series on Weibo.

Mr. Weibing also suggests that the company will introduce two Redmi series of smartphones per year. The first series will be focused on performance, while the follower will be leaned toward delivering an all-rounder experience. He also suggests that the Redmi Note 12 series will offer a great performance boost when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Not just features and performance, the Redmi Note series of smartphones are also known for being affordable. According to a leak, the entry-level model of the Redmi Note 12 series will be priced under Rs. 12,000, and it is likely to be one of the most affordable 5G-capable Redmi smartphones.

What Do We Know About Redmi Note 12 Series?

As of now, we just know that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch in China by the end of October 2022, and the top-tier model of the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC. Considering the Redmi Note 11 series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to be the flagbearer of the Redmi Note 12 series.

With the Redmi Note 10 series, the company introduced many segment-first features such as a 120Hz OLED display, 108MP primary camera, and super fast charging support. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 series is also expected to democratize some of the features that are limited to flagship and premium offerings.

When It Is Coming To India?

While there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in India, the devices are likely to launch in India either by the end of 2022 or by early 2023. The Redmi Note series has been very successful in India since its inception, and the company is expected to continue that legacy with the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series.

