Just In
- 33 min ago Saturn’s Icy Moon Enceladus Might Be Ideal For Hosting Life
- 46 min ago Select Apple iPhones to Get 5G Support in India by December 2022
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Available For Rs. 19,099 at Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best Deal Yet?
- 1 hr ago ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor With 24-inch IPS, 1ms Response Launced In India
Don't Miss
- News Mulayam Singh Yadav's final rites today; mortal remains kept at Saifai village
- Travel Tongariro's Volcanoes: A Symbol Of Destruction And Also Life
- Movies Lena Headey Gets Married To Marc Menchaca - An Ozark & GoT Crossover
- Finance This Small Cap Logistics Stock Grew 231.45% In 3 Years, Buy For 26% Upside, Says Hem Securities
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 10, 2022
- Lifestyle Anorexic People May Benefit From Magic Mushrooms, Study
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Discount Up To Rs 80,000 This Festive Season
- Education TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2022 registration begins today
Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 1080 SoC
Xiaomi's Redmi Note series of smartphones is very popular in India. With this series, the company has introduced many segment-first features. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series, powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
The Mediatek Dimensity 1080 is a mid-tier 5G-ready processor, and one of the models from the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC. Lun Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi has started to tease the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series on Weibo.
Mr. Weibing also suggests that the company will introduce two Redmi series of smartphones per year. The first series will be focused on performance, while the follower will be leaned toward delivering an all-rounder experience. He also suggests that the Redmi Note 12 series will offer a great performance boost when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro.
Not just features and performance, the Redmi Note series of smartphones are also known for being affordable. According to a leak, the entry-level model of the Redmi Note 12 series will be priced under Rs. 12,000, and it is likely to be one of the most affordable 5G-capable Redmi smartphones.
Redmi Note Series Coming Soon..— Sunny 🇮🇳 (@its_me_sunny_00) April 26, 2022
Lun Weibing Started Teasing Redmi Note Series Smartphone Performance upgrade of Redmi Note 10 Pro is coming
It will not be called Note 12 Pro.#Xiaomi #redminote12 #redminote pic.twitter.com/cmOBMvKdId
What Do We Know About Redmi Note 12 Series?
As of now, we just know that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch in China by the end of October 2022, and the top-tier model of the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC. Considering the Redmi Note 11 series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to be the flagbearer of the Redmi Note 12 series.
With the Redmi Note 10 series, the company introduced many segment-first features such as a 120Hz OLED display, 108MP primary camera, and super fast charging support. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 series is also expected to democratize some of the features that are limited to flagship and premium offerings.
When It Is Coming To India?
While there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in India, the devices are likely to launch in India either by the end of 2022 or by early 2023. The Redmi Note series has been very successful in India since its inception, and the company is expected to continue that legacy with the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470