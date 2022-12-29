Moto E13 Design Leaked; Could Launch In India Soon

Motorola has been on an onslaught lately, churning out budget and mid-range smartphones more than ever. Reportedly, it is in the process of adding another budget smartphone, the Moto E13, to its global portfolio soon. Leakster, Snoopy Tech, has shared a digital render of the Moto E13, which gives us a fair idea about what to expect from the smartphone.

Moto E13: Design (Leaked)

The Moto E13 will be made completely out of polycarbonate. It gets a slightly curved back panel with a rectangular camera island housing the rear camera. The Moto E13 gets a single rear camera system coupled with an LED flash, mimicking a secondary sensor. The camera island gets an AI Camera branding.

Moving to the side, the volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the device. The SIM tray sits towards the left side of the smartphone. At the front, the smartphone is likely to sport an LCD panel and going by the image, it could get a waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The Moto E13 is seen sporting a greenish-blue hue in the image. However, expect it to get additional color options to choose from.

Moto E13: Geekbench, BIS, NBTC Listing

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Moto E13 prototype visited the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its chipset specifications. It was powered by an Unisoc octa-core core chipset comprising eight cores running at 1.61GHz. It is believed to be an octa-core Unisoc T606 mobile processor.

The smartphone managed a single-core score of 318 points and a multi-core score of 995 points in the Geekbench 5 test. The listing also revealed that the smartphone could be equipped with 2GB RAM. Expect it to be offered with 32GB of internal storage.

The Moto E13 was recently spotted on the NBTC and BIS certification websites, indicating that it may launch soon in Thailand and India. otorola has kept mum about the device. But, expect it to go on sale in early January 2023. Going by its entry-level specifications, the Moto E13 will likely be slotted below the Moto E22s in India. Expect the prices to start around ₹6000-₹7000 in the country.