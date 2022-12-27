Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The premium smartphone category was once ruled by Samsung, Apple, and other brands. However, several companies such as OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola are now offering their flagship models with the best available hardware.

Samsung is no stranger to the premium Android smartphone category. On the other hand, Motorola has been actively offering flagship smartphones under its "Edge" series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a no-compromise, flagship Android smartphone. Let's see how well the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra competes with a well-established market leader from Samsung.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Display

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3D curved finish. The display has a centered punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. Additionally, the phone ships with an S Pen, which nestles into the phone's body.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Performance

As Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G in February, the company embedded the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside its flagship Android smartphone. As the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in September, Motorola could embed a slightly better version of the chipset, called Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Both Android smartphones feature a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a slight advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. The SD8+ Gen 1 SoC has a performance core that can go up to 3.19 GHz, which is relatively higher than the peak speed of 2.8 GHz in the SD8 Gen 1.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Cameras

Being flagship Android smartphones, both devices pack top-end imaging hardware. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 200MP primary camera sensor. The triple camera setup on the back is capable of shooting 8K videos. The primary sensor has OIS and is paired with a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Motorola has also embedded a 60MP front-facing camera in the Edge 30 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G packs a quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP primary lens. The other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera, which promises 10x optical zoom. There's a 40MP camera in the front.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Battery

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports just 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G launched in February, while the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrived in September. In other words, Motorola could source some premium and next-gen hardware that was available in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is currently selling for ₹1,09,999 on Amazon India. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, with the same memory configuration, is selling for ₹59,999 on Flipkart. Based on the price alone, the Motorola smartphone is a clear winner. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, the 200MP camera, and high-speed charging support only boost its value.

