Moto E13 Will Go Official In India On February 8: Features Detailed

Last week we reported that Motorola is gearing up to launch its new budget smartphone, Moto E13 in the Indian market. Now, the brand has shared a teaser image, confirming the launch date of the device. The smartphone will go official in India on February 8, 2023. Let's take a look at its specifications below.

Moto E13: Features, Specifications

The Moto E13 comes with a unibody design and a squarish camera island at the rear, which houses a single camera and an LED flash. The Moto E13 is already available in the European markets. Hence, its specifications are known. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's a waterdrop notch on the top of the display, which houses the selfie sensor.

The Motorola Moto E13 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset. Graphics duty is handled by the Mali G57 GPU onboard. On the optics front, the Moto E13 is equipped with a single 13MP sensor at the rear and an LED flash. For selfie addicts, there's a 5MP front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

Other notable features of the Moto E13 include 4G connectivity, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, an IP52 splash resistance, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos support, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh coupled with 10W charging support. It runs on the Android 13 Go edition out of the box.

Moto E13: Availability, Expected Price

The Moto E13 will be available to purchase via Flipkart and other leading offline stores across India. The smartphone will be offered in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colorways. Expect it to be priced at around ₹10,000 in the Indian market.

