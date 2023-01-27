Poco X5 Pro 5G Global Variant Listing Indicates A Rebranded Redmi Note 12 Series Smartphone News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Poco X5 series, comprising the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, is yet to launch officially, but a couple of listings have gone up on a European retailer's e-commerce platform. Let's take a look at all the available information on the soon-to-be-announced Poco X5 Pro 5G Android smartphone.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Listing Goes Up, But The Images Remain A Concern

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has been listed on the e-commerce platform of Bulgarian retailer CityTel. The listing mentions the specifications of the upcoming Poco X5 series smartphone. Incidentally, the retailer has used the images of the Poco X4 GT, which suggests the Poco X5 Pro 5G global variant might have some cosmetic changes.

Poco has started the promotion of the Poco X5 series. After cricketer Hardik Pandya revealed the Poco X5 Pro, the smartphone's launch was advertised during a movie screening. According to recent reports, the Poco X5 Pro 5G should launch on February 7, 2023. The Poco X5 5G could launch alongside its elder sibling at the event scheduled in February.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

According to the listing, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The listing further confirms the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which will be paired with Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Poco could offer a higher-end model of the X5 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but the same hasn't been confirmed yet.

Due to the presence of the chipset, it could be safe to assume that the Poco X5 Pro 5G could be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. Recent reports have indicated the existence of a Redmi smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. Poco could rebrand this device and sell it as the Poco X5 Pro 5G in international markets, including India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition 🆚 POCO X5 Pro 5G pic.twitter.com/a4HpgLf3X1 — Techy Preacher ᵗᵖ   👽 👨‍💻 👑 (@TechyPreacher) January 17, 2023

As revealed by previous leaks, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that might feature a 108MP primary camera. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor could accompany it. The handset would have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The listing further suggests the X-series smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery, which will support 67W wired fast charging. The upcoming X-series handset will retail in yellow, black, and blue colors. It will measure 162.1 × 76 × 7.9mm and will weigh 181 grams. It will also feature an IP68 rating, which concludes the listing.

Poco has already started teasing the Poco X5 series. The brand advertised the upcoming series during a movie screen and there are candid shots of cricketer Hardik Pandya flaunting the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Hence, Poco could launch the midrange Android smartphone in India soon.

