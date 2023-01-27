Poco X5 Global Variant Listing Goes Live: SD695 SoC, 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Confirmed? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Poco will soon expand its "X" series with the Poco X5 lineup of Android smartphones. The series will comprise the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, both of which, will be 5G-enabled smartphones. The Poco X5 series is yet to launch officially, but the base variant's listing has gone up on a European retailer's e-commerce platform. Let's look at all the available information on the soon-to-be-announced Poco X5 Android smartphone.

Poco X5 Listing Goes Up, But Images Used Don't Match

The Poco X5 has been listed on the e-commerce platform of Bulgarian retailer CityTel. The listing reveals the design and the specifications of the upcoming POCO X5 series smartphones. Incidentally, the retailer has used the images of the Poco X4 GT, which suggests the Poco X5 global variant might have some cosmetic changes.

Poco has started the promotion of the Poco X5 series. After cricketer Hardik Pandya revealed the Poco X5 Pro, the smartphone's launch was advertised during a movie screening. The Poco X5, however, hasn't been confirmed by Poco.

The Poco X5 will obviously sit below the Poco X5 Pro. However, both smartphones will support 5G networks in India. Poco will officially launch the Poco X5 Pro early next month. The Poco X5 could launch alongside its elder sibling.

Poco X5 Specifications and Features Suggest A Rebranded Previous Edition

The listing for the Poco X5 on CityTel's e-commerce platform claims the smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Recent promotions of the series indicate the smartphone could have a triple camera setup on the back housed within a large island.

According to the listing, the Poco X5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Poco could offer a higher-end model with 8GB RAM, but the same hasn't been confirmed yet. Incidentally, last year's Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Poco X4 Pro 5G have the same chipset.

The global variant of the Poco X5 could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The specifications suggest it could be a Poco X4 Pro 5G rebranded as the Poco X5 Pro 5G. This indicates the retailer may have generated a placeholder for the Poco X5 Android smartphone and could update the final specifications as and when Poco launches the device globally.

