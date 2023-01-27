Moto E13 Budget Smartphone Might Launch In India Soon: Price, Launch Date Tipped News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Motorola is mulling over introducing its new Moto E13 budget smartphone in the Indian market. As per a report by Pricebaba, the entry-level smartphone could make a debut in the first week of February in the country. In all likelihood, the Moto E13 will be slotted below the Moto E22s device in India. Thanks to the report, we have the variant options and the price of the Moto E13.

Moto E13: Variants, Price In India (Rumored)

The European version of the Moto E13 comes with 2GB RAM for the base variant. However, the Moto E13 could get a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option in the Indian market. Also, the report states that the Moto E13 will be priced under ₹10,000 in the country.

Moto E13: Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets a waterdrop notch on the top of the display that houses the selfie shooter. The Moto E13 smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, which also comprises the Mali G57 GPU for handling the graphical duties.

In terms of optics, the Moto E13 gets a single 13MP sensor at the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 5MP front-facing sensor.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, an IP52 splash rating, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos support, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh under the hood.

The Moto E13 is priced at €119.99 (approx. ₹10,600) for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in Europe. However, expect the price to start at around ₹7,000 in India. The device could be offered in Creamy White, Cosmic Black, and Aurora Green colorways.

Best Mobiles in India