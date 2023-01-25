Just In
Moto G13, Moto G23 With Helio G85 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price
Motorola has introduced two new budget smartphones, the Moto G13 and the Moto G23, in the international markets. Both smartphones are similar in terms of design and specifications. They boast Motorola's new design language, large IPS panels, high screen refresh rates, octa-core chipsets, massive battery packs, and fast charging, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at their specifications below.
Moto G13, Moto G23: Specifications, Features
The Moto G13 and the Moto G23 adorn a flat side design and a squarish camera island at the rear. Both smartphones come with a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie sensor. The devices sport a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both handsets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. In terms of optics, the devices are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. However, they come with different selfie sensors. The Moto G13 gets an 8MP front camera, whereas the Moto G23 packs in a 16MP front-facing snapper.
The Moto G13 and the Moto G23 are equipped with a 5000mAh battery under their hoods. But, the Moto G13 gets a slower 20W fast charging compared to the 30W fast charging system of the Moto G23.
Moto G13, Moto G23: Price, Availability
The Moto G13 is priced at EUR 179 (approx. ₹15,900) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender and Rose Gold colors.
The Moto G23 comes at EUR 199 (approx. ₹17,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The device comes in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White, and Steel Blue colorways.
