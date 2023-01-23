Moto G23 Renders, Specifications, Price Leaked; Launch Imminent News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Motorola is gearing up to launch its new budget smartphone, Moto G23 in the market. The device was spotted on the FCC certification website recently, revealing some details about the device. Thanks to DealNTech, we have got our hands on the digital renders of the smartphone, which reveal the front, side, and rear design completely. Let's take a look at the renders below.

Moto G23: Leaked Renders

Motorola's alleged Moto G23 smartphone gets a flat panel and flat sides design. The rear panel is flat with a matte finish. It boasts a rectangular camera island, which houses the triple rear camera sensors and the LED flash. Over to the front, it comes with a modern-looking display design with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout. The volume rockers and the power button is placed on the right side of the device.

Moto G23: Specifications (Rumored)

As per a report, the Moto G23 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset built on a 12nm fabrication process. The chipset could be paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

On the optics front, the device could feature a 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by a 16MP on the front.

Some other features expected are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a water-repellent coating, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device could be powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 30W fast charging support.

Moto G23: Expected Price

The Moto G23 could carry a price tag of €199 (approx. ₹17,500) in the European markets. However, expect it to be under ₹10,000 when it comes to India. The device may be offered in blue, gray, and white colors.

