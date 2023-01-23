Tecno Phantom Vision V Teased: Foldable Smartphone With Slidable Display Being Developed? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Tecno has been actively growing out of the affordable and budget segments. After the Tecno Phantom X2 series, the Chinese brand has indicated it is aiming even higher with the Tecno Phantom Vision V, a foldable smartphone with a sliding display for even bigger screen real estate. Let's look at all the available details of a premium Android smartphone from Tecno.

Tecno Phantom Vision V Teaser Out

Tecno released a short teaser about the Tecno Phantom Vision V. The video highlights the key features of the smartphone. The foldable phone has a diagonally tall display that can be further extended to offer an even larger 10.1-inch display. The unfolded screen can allow the smartphone to work as a tablet.

Born out of the imagination: Find out #PHANTOMFOLDABLECONCEPT Vision V and unroll your wide-open possibilities. #TECNO pic.twitter.com/P3NNK4CEuy — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) January 19, 2023

The video showcases a foldable display that can become 10.1-inch diagonally tall after it unfolds and slides out. The inner display does not have any cutouts and the bezels are quite thin. The side of the display curves onto the side.

The Tecno Phantom Vision V has 11-in-1 functional layers to protect the display and maintain clear visibility despite the folding the sliding. Tecno claims the device has an aerospace-grade titanium alloy for better durability. The screen resolution, refresh rate, and peak brightness of the Phantom Vision V haven't been confirmed.

The rear panel of the Tecno Phantom Vision V has a small multi-function display that sits below the triple-camera setup. The phone has a tall cover display without any hole punch or cutouts at the top. As mentioned above, Tecno hasn't revealed specific details about any of the three displays.

When Will Tecno Launch The Tecno Phantom Vision V Foldable?

It is important to note that the Tecno Phantom Vision V is merely a concept. In other words, Tecno might not have even a prototype yet. However, it is likely that Tecno could be testing multiple ideas and concepts for its upcoming premium lineup.

There's no doubt that Tecno is aggressively moving beyond the budget segment of Android smartphones. The brand recently launched the Tecno Phantom X2 series in India. The Tecno Phantom X2, which is the base model in the flagship smartphones, has a starting price of ₹ 39,999. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, on the other hand, has a starting price of ₹49,999. Both smartphones are sold exclusively on Amazon India.

