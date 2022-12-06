Moto G13 4G Mid-Range Smartphone Clears BIS Certification, Launch Imminent

Motorola has been attracting a lot of consumers in the budget smartphone category in India. Its Moto E22s and E32s are feature-packed smartphones for those on a tight budget. Reports suggest that the brand is in the process of adding another budget smartphone, called the Moto G13. The smartphone has reportedly cleared the India BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which hints that the launch is around the corner.

Popular tipster, Mukul Sharma, spotted the upcoming smartphone on the BIS website sporting a model number Motorola XT2331-2. The same device was also spotted at the NBTC certification of Thailand with a model number Motorola XT2331-3. In all likelihood, the Motorola G13 would be a mid-range smartphone and will succeed the Moto G10 in most markets.

Moto G13: Expectations

Industry pundits believe that the upcoming Motorola Moto G13 could be a 4G device. While other manufacturers are looking to introduce more and more 5G smartphones in the mid-range category, Motorola is relying on its 4G smartphones. However, it might make up for it by adding more features to it. Although the 5G services have commenced in some parts of India, there is still some time before it covers every nook and corner of the country. Hence, a feature-packed 4G smartphone makes more sense if you are happy with 4G speeds.

Advertisement

Expect the Moto G13 to sport an AMOLED/OLED panel with a high screen refresh rate to challenge the 5G devices with crappy LCDs. Motorola might employ it with a good set of cameras. The Motorola G10 came with quad-rear cameras. Expect the Moto G13 to boast at least triple rear cameras. It could come with an 8MP front-facing shooter housed in a punch-hole camera cutout.

The Moto G13 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio series or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4G mobile processor. Some expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Moto G10 came with a 5000mAh battery. So, expect the Moto G13 to be backed by at least a 5000mAh battery, if not larger. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.