Moto X40 Pro High-Quality Renders, Video Leaked: Can It Challenge Other Flagship Devices?

Motorola is readying its new Moto X40 Pro flagship smartphone to replace the Moto X30 Pro in China. There have been a lot of rumors and leaks about this device since October, but the brand hasn't revealed its launch date yet. Meanwhile, MySmartPrice in association OnLeaks has published high-quality renders and a 360-degree video of the Moto X40 Pro, leaving nothing to the imagination. Let's have a look at its design and see what's changed in this iteration.

Moto X40 Pro: Design

Going by the renders, it is evident that Motorola has followed the approach "Why fix it when it isn't broken?" with its new Moto X40 Pro. It carries the same design language as the Moto X30 Pro, albeit with a few tweaks to the camera island. The report suggests that the smartphone will come with a premium glass and metal sandwich design along with a curved display panel. It measures 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm and is 10.8mm thick including the camera bump.

The renders also reveal that the volume rockers and power button are placed on the right side of the device. The microphone, speaker grille and microphone can be seen at the bottom of the device. Suffice to say, apart from the changes to the camera island design, there aren't many changes in the Moto X40 Pro's design compared to the older Moto X30 Pro.

Moto X40 Pro: Features (Rumored)

The Moto X40 Pro could sport a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Expect it to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Talking about its optics, it could come with a triple rear camera setup featuring 50MP + 50MP + 12MP image sensors with support for up to 4x optical zoom. Some other features expected are an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers, among others. The handset is rumored to pack in a 5000mAh battery coupled with 68W fast wired charging.

Can The Moto X40 Pro Challenge The Other Flagship Smartphones?

The Moto X40 will have to lock horns against the Vivo X90 Pro+, OnePlus 11 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, iQOO 11/ iQOO 11 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23, which will be powered with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The company could pack in some exclusive features and an attractive price to have an upper hand. In typical Motorola fashion, the Moto X40 Pro could make its debut in the Indian market as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro/Ultra in Q1 of 2023.

