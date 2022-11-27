Just In
Xiaomi 13 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tipped To Launch On December 1
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Xiaomi 13 series soon to replace its Xiaomi 12 series in the market. The series is likely to comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro initially. Indian YouTuber, Sahil Karoul, claims that Xiaomi will launch the new smartphones in China on December 1, 2022.
Exclusive : Xiaomi 13 Series (14) launching on December 1 in china #Xiaomi #Xiaomi13Series pic.twitter.com/2UgvA7l0tt— Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) November 25, 2022
This may come as a surprise as many industry pundits and leaksters believed that Xiaomi may launch its new series only in 2023. Xiaomi seems to have fast-tracked its operations to schedule an early release. As it may be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Xiaomi must be looking to take the early mover advantage.
A couple of renders of the Xiaomi 13 series have also surfaced on the internet, revealing its rear design and some color options. A new render suggests that the devices may get a brown color option with a leather finish for a premium appeal. It gets a squarish camera island housing the triple rear cameras. The frame seems to be made out of aluminum, which is expected from devices that would come at a premium price.
Xiaomi 13: Features, Specifications (Expected)
Both the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to sport a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process and is Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor yet. The same chipset will power other high-end devices such as the OnePlus 11 Pro, iQOO 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Motorola Edge 40 Ultra, and others.
In terms of optics, it could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. The renders confirm that the rear cameras are Leica-branded. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by the 32MP sensor at the front.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro could debut with a 4,800 mAh battery under its hood coupled with 120W fast charging support. Expect them to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. The Xiaomi 13 was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, suggesting that an early 2023 India launch is on the cards.
