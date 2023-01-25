Moto G13, Moto G23 With Helio G85 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price

Both handsets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. In terms of optics, the devices are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. However, they come with different selfie sensors. The Moto G13 gets an 8MP front camera, whereas the Moto G23 packs in a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The Moto G13 and the Moto G23 are equipped with a 5000mAh battery under their hoods. But, the Moto G13 gets a slower 20W fast charging compared to the 30W fast charging system of the Moto G23.

Advertisement

Moto G13, Moto G23: Price, Availability

The Moto G13 is priced at EUR 179 (approx. ₹15,900) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender and Rose Gold colors.

The Moto G23 comes at EUR 199 (approx. ₹17,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The device comes in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White, and Steel Blue colorways.