Moto G53 5G Could Pack Different Internals: Changes Detailed

Motorola introduced the Moto G53 5G smartphone in China last week. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor at its helm. A new report suggests that Moto G53 5G will undergo a few modifications when it goes global. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed some of the key aspects of the global model.

Moto G53 5G (Global): Changes In Internals

According to the leakster, the international-spec Moto G53 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor replacing the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. This is a more powerful chipset in comparison and made its debut in India with the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone. The recently launched Redmi Note 12 5G also gets the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, the Moto G53 5G global model could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup instead of the dual-camera system of the Chinese variant.

It is rumored to get a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. That's not all, the global model could get a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Chinese variant gets a rather basic 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the Chinese variant, the global model of the Moto G53 5G is expected to flaunt a hole-punch camera cutout on display.

Moto G53 5G (Global): Design Changes

The render by SnoopyTech reveals some minor changes to the design of the Moto G53 5G global. The camera island is slightly bigger and gets an additional camera sensor. This makes the smartphone look similar to the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The rear panel is fully flat and gets a flat side design. The volume rocker and the power button placement are exactly similar to the Chinese Moto G53 5G device.

Moto G53 5G (Global): Expected Price, Availability

The Moto G53 5G was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,500) for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,099 (approx. ₹13,000). However, with the addition of an OLED display and an additional camera, the global model of the Moto G53 5G could be priced slightly higher. Expect prices to start around the ₹13,000 mark.