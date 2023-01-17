Motorola Moto G53 5G Promos Leak: Mid-Range Android Smartphone Launching In India Soon?

Motorola could soon expand its "Moto G" Series in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company should launch the Motorola Moto G53 5G Android smartphone in multiple markets outside China, including India. The promotional material for the mid-range Android phone has leaked online. Let's look at all the available information on the upcoming affordable Motorola Android smartphone.

Motorola Moto G53 5G Global Variant To Launch Soon

Motorola recently launched the Moto G53 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. The smartphone should soon be available outside China. However, the global variant of the Moto G53 5G is rumored to have slightly different specifications compared to its Chinese counterpart.

Although Motorola hasn't confirmed the international launch of the Moto G53 5G smartphone, its specifications, and promotional material have leaked online.

The Moto G53 5G global variant is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels, 269 PPI pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which would be accompanied by 4GB or 6GB RAM. Buyers would be able to choose between 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Motorola Moto G53 5G appears to have a dual camera setup on the back, reportedly headlined by a 50MP primary camera, which is paired with a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone may feature an 8MP camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Advertisement

Motorola may ship the global variant of the Moto G53 5G with a 5000mAh battery, which is rumored to support 18W wired fast charging. The smartphone should have a side-mounted fingerprint and stereo speakers.

The Chinese variant of the Moto G53 5G measure 162.7 × 74.66 × 8.19mm and weighs 183 grams. The global variant should have identical measurements. The phone has an IP52 rating and charges over a Type-C port.

Motorola Moto G53 5G Launch, Availability, And Price In India

Motorola launched the Moto X40, a premium Android smartphone in China in December 2022. The company officially announced the Moto G53 5G along with the flagship Android phone.

Given the specifications, the Motorola Moto G53 5G is a budget-friendly Android smartphone. It is available with 4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB configurations. The 4GB/128GB variant has been listed at RMB 899 (approx. ₹10,700), while the 8GB/128GB model has been priced at RMB 1099 (approx. ₹13,100). Motorola may launch the Moto G53 5G in India at slightly higher prices.