Nokia C12 With Unisoc Octa-core Processor, Android 12 Go Launched: Specifications, Price

Nokia has introduced its latest Nokia C12 smartphone in the European markets. The Nokia C12 is a mid-range smartphone and packs in an octa-core Unisoc processor, a large 6.3-inch display, an 8MP camera, an IP52 rating, and Android 12 Go Edition, among other features. Let's take a detailed look at its specifications and price below.

Nokia C12: Features, Specifications

The Nokia C12 is built entirely out of polycarbonate and features a rectangular camera island at the rear. Over to the front, it sports a 6.3-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets thick bezels all around and a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera.

The Nokia C12 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which is paired with an IMG8322 GPU. The device is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. You can expand storage further via its dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Nokia C12 features an 8MP single rear camera, coupled with an LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing shooter. The smartphone also offers a face unlock feature aided by the selfie camera.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include an IP52 splash rating, dual SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery, coupled with 5W charging support. The Nokia C12 runs on Android 12 Go Edition out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised two years of security patch updates for the device.

Advertisement

Nokia C12: Price, Availability

The Nokia C12 is priced at €119 (approx. ₹10,470) for the sole 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will soon go on sale in Germany and Austria, followed by other European regions. The brand hasn't revealed its plans to bring this smartphone to India yet. Expect it to be priced under ₹10,000 if it reaches India.