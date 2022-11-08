Nokia G60 5G With Two-year Warranty Goes On Sale In India: Is it Overpriced?

HMD Global added the new Nokia G60 5G to its portfolio in India last week. The smartphone will be available to purchase starting today in India. The Nokia G60 5G is positioned as an upper mid-range smartphone and is the brand's first-ever 5G offering in the country. But will it be able to compete with other aggressively priced smartphones in the segment?

What makes it unique compared to its rivals, is its eco-friendly construction. The back panel is claimed to be made from 100 percent recycled polycarbonate, while the frame is made from 60 percent recycled polycarbonate. Furthermore, Nokia is offering two years of warranty and three years of Android updates for this device. The Nokia G60 5G is priced at ₹29,999 and is available to purchase via Nokia's official website and retail outlets. Is the price justified for the specifications on offer? Let's find out.

Nokia G60 5G: Features, Specifications

The Nokia G60 5G sports a 6.58-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. As if the LCD wasn't enough, it gets a dreadful waterdrop notch with a very thick bezel chin.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This processor also powers other mid-range smartphones such as the iQOO Z6 5G, Moto G62 5G, Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, and others. It is equipped with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the Nokia G60 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It comprises a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing sensor.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Nokia G60 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery under its hood coupled with 20W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Is the Nokia G60 5G Worth For The Price?

Certainly not if you're looking for a good OLED display and power-packed performance. The specifications that it offers are available with smartphones at half its price. That said, the two-year warranty, three-year Android updates, and monthly security patches coupled with an ad-free UI experience are sure to attract some buyers.