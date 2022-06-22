Nokia X21 5G Renders, Key Specs Tipped; Nokia G11 Plus On Cards

Reportedly, Nokia is working on as many as six new smartphones in the Nokia X and Nokia G series. Now, a couple of these devices have been leaked online and this leak has shed light on the possible specifications of these upcoming smartphones. The talk is about the Nokia X21 5G and Nokia G11 Plus.

Previously, a report that circulated online suggested that Nokia is all set to launch many Nokia X and G series smartphones with 5G support this year. It was speculated that these upcoming devices could get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, which is also 5G ready.

Nokia X21 5G Renders Leak

Going by its name, the Nokia X21 5G is likely to be the sequel to the Nokia X20 5G that went official earlier and it is tipped to be positioned as the second most expensive mid-range smartphone from HMD Global. Notably, the Nokia XR20 is the most expensive offering in the mid-range model from the brand.

In terms of design, the upcoming Nokia smartphone shows that it has deviated from the previous generation model as the old circular camera bump has been replaced by a massive rectangular module. Moreover, it is positioned at the top left corner of the rear panel.

The camera module appears to comprise three sensors instead of four and a 64MP sensor is said to lead the way once again. However, the ultra-wide sensor appears to have been upgraded and it is likely to be a 13MP unit with a Time of Flight sensor for better bokeh imagery. Also, the current information is that all these camera lenses will be backed by HMD Global and ZEISS software and the device could come with the PureView and ZEISS branding below the usual dual-tone LED flash unit.

Moving on to the other specs of the Nokia X21 5G, it is speculated to arrive with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout, run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get the power from a 5000mAh battery. It is said to be launched in two storage configurations while the presence of a microSD card slot remains unconfirmed.

Word is that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset could power the smartphone. If this turns out to be true, then the Nokia X21 5G will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, which uses a Snapdragon 480 5G.

Nokia G11 Plus Details Leak

Talking about the Nokia G11 Plus, the smartphone is speculated to have a design language that we have seen on the existing Nokia G11. It is rumored to arrive with an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and a 50MP camera sensor at the rear.

Besides these two models, Nokia is believed to be working on a slew of classic feature phones. There are speculations from a Twitter-based tipster with the username @nlopt70 that the company is working on renewed versions of classic feature phone models. Going by the same, it could announce renewed models of the Nokia 5710XA, Nokia 8210 4G, and Nokia 2620 Flip.

