Nothing Phone (1) Could Be Priced Around Rs. 30,000 And Wont Bundle A Charger

Nothing, a brand founded by Carl Pei is hitting the tech headlines almost every other day as its first-ever smartphone soon. Following the overwhelming response for Ear (1), the company is slated to go official on July 12 in India and globally. It is known that the smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and its support page is also live. Now, word on its pricing has been revealed.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India Leaks

Now, a report by RootGMyGalaxy citing industry sources has spilled the beans on the Nothing Phone (1) price in India. Going by the report, the smartphone could be launched in three storage configurations.

The base variant is tipped to be launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and might be priced around $400 (approx. Rs. 31,000). Likewise, the report suggests that the mid variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space could be priced around $420 (approx. Rs. 33,000) and the top-of-the-end variant is said to use 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and could be priced around $450 (approx. Rs. 36,000).

The fresh leak suggesting the price of the Nothing Phone (1) is in line with the previous leak that we came across last week. Back then, it was reported that the base model of the smartphone could have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and might cost around Rs. 30,000.

If this pricing strategy turns out to be true, then the Nothing Phone (1) might compete against rivals such as Realme GT Neo, Poco F4, and the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Nord 2T. Given that the smartphone has something new to offer in terms of design, it should also focus on the pricing strategy and keep it aggressive to make it a success in the already crowded smartphone market.

Nothing Phone (1): What We Expect?

While the specs of the Nothing Phone (1) remain to be scarce, it has already speculated that the smartphone could use a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. It is likely to support dual nano-SIM cards and arrive with 5G connectivity as well. There will be a unique rear panel with a transparent back that is fitted with LEDs and shows various connectors and a charging coil.

The report notes that the box of the Nothing Phone (1) will not bundle a charger following the footsteps of Apple and Samsung. So, if you are in plans to buy this smartphone, then you need to buy a charger that supports fast charging as the device is touted to get charged to 50% in 30 minutes.

Advertisement
