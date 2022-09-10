Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Nothing Phone (1) To Get Massive Discount

By

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is just around the corner, and the e-commerce retailer has started teasing enticing discounts on its website. As a part of these discounts, there is an astonishing offer on the Nothing Phone (1) and the Google Pixel 6a. Given that Nothing recently hiked the pricing of this smartphone, this discount will be a sweet deal for interested buyers.

Nothing Phone (1) Offers on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This model was launched in India for Rs. 32,999 and was available with a limited period discount of Rs. 1,000. The company recently hiked the cost of the smartphone, taking it to Rs. 33,999. This is where the deal on account of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 makes it enticing.

As per the teaser, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available with a discount of Rs. 5,000, which takes its cost down to Rs. 28,999 during the upcoming Flipkart sale. Notably, this discount includes the bank offers and the actual deal is yet to be disclosed by the e-commerce retailer.

Should You Buy Nothing Phone (1)?

Unlike most Android smartphones in this price bracket, the Nothing Phone (1) does not give much emphasis on performance. With its iPhone-like design, the smartphone targets those who want to buy a smartphone with unique looks and good build quality. The device's Glyph lighting pattern is like a feather on the cap.

Given that the Nothing Phone (1) is now available at much lesser pricing, it looks like a fantastic deal for those who want to upgrade to a midrange smartphone with unique looks. If you are price-conscious, then you can consider buying alternatives such as Poco F4. However, if you wanted to get your hands on the Nothing Phone (1), then this offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is worth considering.

