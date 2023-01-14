Nothing Phone (1) Gets Second Android 13 Beta Update; Might Get Stable Version Soon

The Nothing Phone's Glyph lights must be glittering with excitement as Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has announced a new update for the device. Pei took to Twitter to announce the release of the second beta update of the Nothing OS 1.5 based on the Android 13 operating system. To the delight of the fans, the update has been released four days ahead of its initial schedule. Nothing Phone (1) users who have enrolled in the beta program will be eligible to receive this update.

The new beta update package size is 127MB. Let's take a look at the changes that the second beta of the Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13 OS brings to the table.