Nothing Phone (1) Gets Second Android 13 Beta Update; Might Get Stable Version Soon

Advertisement

The Nothing Phone's Glyph lights must be glittering with excitement as Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has announced a new update for the device. Pei took to Twitter to announce the release of the second beta update of the Nothing OS 1.5 based on the Android 13 operating system. To the delight of the fans, the update has been released four days ahead of its initial schedule. Nothing Phone (1) users who have enrolled in the beta program will be eligible to receive this update.

The new beta update package size is 127MB. Let's take a look at the changes that the second beta of the Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13 OS brings to the table.

Source : XDA Developers  

Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Update: Changelog

  • A brand new handcrafted Glyph ringtone and notification soundpack of a slightly different stvle!
  • A new collection of minimalist wallpapers are now available in the customisation menu on the homescreen.
  • Lockscreen shortcut customisations! Choose to display shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls and wallet.
  • Easily switch between data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network
  • Quick Settings panel.
  • Smoother animation when transitioning the display between on and off (regardless of Always on Display status).
  • Improved the display auto-brightness algorithm.
  • The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS.
  • The pop-up view has been brought back with some interaction improvements.
  • Improved Camera app Ul and animations.
  • Improved battery life.
  • Increased system stability and bug fixes
  • Thanks for your ongoing support and contributions to our efforts in improving the Nothing
  • OS experience. Let's continue building Nothing together.

When Will The Nothing Phone (1) Get The Stable Android 13 Update?

Nothing has released the second beta update ahead of the original release date of January 17 2023. The brand hasn't revealed the stable update details of the Nothing OS 1.5. However, industry pundits believe that Nothing might iron out the bugs in the second beta update and push the stable update soon.

More NOTHING News

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Design, Display, Battery Compared

The Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2022

Nothing Phone (1) Receives Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Update Based On Android 13: Features Detailed

Carl Pei Claims Apple's Key Partner Foxconn Refused To Make Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) Massive Discount on Flipkart; Here's How To Get It For ₹26,249

Nothing Ear (Stick) Limited Drop Sale on November 14; Worth Buying These TWS Earbuds?

Nothing Phone (1) Available for ₹26,999 on Flipkart; Is This the Right Time to Buy It?

Nothing Ear (stick) Earbuds To Go On Sale From November 17 in India; Worth Buying?

Nothing Ear (stick) Vs Ear (1) TWS Earbuds Compared; Which One Should You Consider?

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS Earbuds Launching Today; Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Specs

Nothing Phone (1) Gets NothingOS 1.1.6; Adds Google AR Core, Reliance Jio 5G Support

Nothing Joins Hands With Myntra to Push Ear (Stick) as a Fashion Accessory
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Nothing Android Updates Smartphones News
Published On January 14, 2023
Read more...