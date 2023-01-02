iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Design, Display, Battery Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The iQOO Neo 6 is one of the best performance-oriented smartphones in the premium mid-range segment and can also be called an affordable flagship device. However, it has a tough opponent today in the form of the Nothing Phone (1), which not only gets all the essential features but also features a premium build and an innovative design. Let's compare the two and see how they stack up against each other.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Design

The iQOO Neo 6 measures 163 x 76.2 x 8.5 mm and weighs 190 grams. The Nothing Phone (1) is the more compact of the two with dimensions of 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm and 193.5 grams weight. The Nothing Phone (1) is also the more premium of the two, as it gets an aluminum frame and a glass back as opposed to the plastic frame and plastic back panel of the iQOO Neo 6. Moreover, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a translucent back panel with some fancy Glyph LED lights. The Nothing Phone (1) wins this round handsomely.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Display

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. In comparison, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a slightly smaller 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Performance

The major highlight of the iQOO Neo 6 is its powerful mobile processor. It gets a reliable and energy-efficient, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is built on the 7nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core processor comprising one Kryo 585 clocked at 3.2GHz, three Kyro 585 cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and four Kyro 585 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The CPU is complemented by an Adreno 650 GPU. The Snapdragon 870 can offer you superior gaming performance and high fps stability.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, built on the 6nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core chipset comprising one Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.5GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.9GHz. Graphical duties are handled by the Adreno 642L GPU. The Snapdragon 778G+ is the best mid-range chipset and can breeze through most tasks. However, if you are into hardcore gaming, the Snapdragon 870 would be the best bet.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Cameras

The iQOO Neo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. In comparison, the Nothing Phone (1) boasts a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, which gives it the upper hand in the camera department. Both smartphones employ a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Battery

The iQOO Neo 6 packs in a 4700mAh battery under its hood coupled with an 80W wired fast charging support. iQOO claims that the iQOO Neo 6 can be charged fully in 32 minutes.

The Nothing Phone (1) gets a tad smaller 4500mAh battery unit coupled with a 33W wired fast charging support. The Nothing Phone (1) is claimed to charge from 0-100 percent in 70 minutes. The device gets a 15W wireless charging feature that the iQOO Neo 6 lacks.

iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1): Conclusion

The iQOO Neo 6 beats the Nothing Phone (1) on most parameters. It has a bigger display, better performance, bigger battery, and faster-charging support that would provide you with an immersive gaming experience. However, those who value a premium build and cameras, and are willing to compromise a bit on performance, can go for the Nothing Phone (1).

