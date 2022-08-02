Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue: Users Raise Complaints About Display, Delayed Delivery

By

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (1) debuted with much pomp and fair, building a massive hype around its design and other features. But it looks like the first phone from the Carl Pei company has several issues to address. One such troubling factor is the Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue that many users are complaining about.

Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue

The Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue is related to the display. Many users took to social media platforms like Twitter to complain about issues with their new smartphones. Users have begun to complain about a green tint on the display of the Nothing Phone (1).

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone's display should not be like this in everyday usage," a Nothing Phone (1) user complained on Twitter.

"I am facing a green tint issue in my Nothing Phone (1). I want a replacement for this phone. I contacted @nothing several times but got no response," another user complained about the device. A green tint on the display surely hampers the overall experience, especially after one has paid Rs. 31,999 for it.

Nothing Responds To Green Tint Issue

The mounting problems grabbed Nothing's attention; after all, the brand wants to maintain the hype around the Nothing Phone (1) for good reasons. Nothing has acknowledged the issue and said that only a handful of customers were impacted with the scale being very low.

Nothing has advised users to factory reset their new smartphone, to which some customers said it resolved the green tint problem. "If for some, the issue still persists, we encourage affected users to contact our customer support team and a replacement will be provided," Nothing has further stated addressing the problem.

Nothing Phone (1) Problems Rise

The Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue is just one of the problems that users have been complaining about. Many more have also raised complaints about the delayed delivery and the lack of response from Flipkart and Nothing. While the Nothing Phone (1) is surely unique in its design, performance, and features offered - it seems to be grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs. 88,078 Crores Bid

Nothing Phone (1) India Sale Today; Is It Worth The Asking Price Of Rs. 31,999?

Five Most Unique Power Banks That You Can Buy In India

First OTA Update For Nothing Phone (1) Claims To Fix A Lot Of Things

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Electronics Devices

Nothing Phone (1) Gets First OTA Update Soon After Its Launch

iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?

Users Reporting Dust Inside Nothing Phone (1): Downside Of Owning A Transparent Phone?

Elista 43-Inch 4K Smart TV (LED-SU43EBA58) Review : A Promising Start

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Nothing Nothing Phone 1 smartphones mobiles
Published On August 2, 2022
Read more...