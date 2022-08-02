Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue: Users Raise Complaints About Display, Delayed Delivery

Nothing Phone (1) debuted with much pomp and fair, building a massive hype around its design and other features. But it looks like the first phone from the Carl Pei company has several issues to address. One such troubling factor is the Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue that many users are complaining about.

Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue

The Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue is related to the display. Many users took to social media platforms like Twitter to complain about issues with their new smartphones. Users have begun to complain about a green tint on the display of the Nothing Phone (1).

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone's display should not be like this in everyday usage," a Nothing Phone (1) user complained on Twitter.

"I am facing a green tint issue in my Nothing Phone (1). I want a replacement for this phone. I contacted @nothing several times but got no response," another user complained about the device. A green tint on the display surely hampers the overall experience, especially after one has paid Rs. 31,999 for it.

Nothing Responds To Green Tint Issue

The mounting problems grabbed Nothing's attention; after all, the brand wants to maintain the hype around the Nothing Phone (1) for good reasons. Nothing has acknowledged the issue and said that only a handful of customers were impacted with the scale being very low.

Nothing has advised users to factory reset their new smartphone, to which some customers said it resolved the green tint problem. "If for some, the issue still persists, we encourage affected users to contact our customer support team and a replacement will be provided," Nothing has further stated addressing the problem.

Nothing Phone (1) Problems Rise

The Nothing Phone (1) green tint issue is just one of the problems that users have been complaining about. Many more have also raised complaints about the delayed delivery and the lack of response from Flipkart and Nothing. While the Nothing Phone (1) is surely unique in its design, performance, and features offered - it seems to be grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons.

