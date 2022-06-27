Nothing Phone (1) Offline Sales In India; In Talks With Reliance Digital

The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is slated to break the covers on July 12. As we are nearing the launch of this smartphone, we are coming across several leaks and official teasers that spill the beans on what we can expect. It was also seen that the brand will follow the same strategy that was implemented by OnePlus in terms of sales.

Nothing Phone (1) Offline Sales

Recently, the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and will initially be available via an invite-only system. Now, a report by 91mobiles citing the well-known tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the company is in talks with Reliance Digital for the offline sale of the Nothing Phone (1).

As per the tipster, the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu and will be available exclusively via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Recently, the company also revealed the pre-order pass details for interested buyers to secure the device.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specs

Furthermore, the tipster has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. These specs were already speculated in the past via the Geekbench listing and other leaks. Going by the claim, the Nothing Phone (1) will be launched with a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. A 4500mAh battery alongside support for 45W fast charging is said to power the smartphone.

Besides this, the other details that have been confirmed include the presence of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor along with 8GB of RAM. It is said to feature an OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run Android 12 topped with the Nothing OS out-of-the-box.

Nothing Phone (1) Glyph Interface Features

One of the videos shared of the Nothing Phone (1) showed the complete design of the smartphone and the Glyph interface on the rear panel of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Nothing Phone (1) features a red dot video recording indicator and LED lights showing the charging percentage, wireless charging engagements, and call notifications.

There are five lighting strips claimed to be fitted with over 900 LEDs. The Nothing Phone (1) Glyph interface system controls these LEDs that will either glow independently or simultaneously to let users know who is calling or the battery charging indication. It lets users control and customize the LEDs at the rear as well. By saying customization, users can adjust the brightness of these LEDs and set them to glow as per the customized ringtone set for an individual contact. Also, these strips will sync with the ringtones.

Besides this, the menu of Glyph interface shows users how to use the Flip-to-Glyph feature, which works only when the Nothing Phone (1) is flipped upside down. It pulses the lights to show notifications on an incoming call and show the wireless charging engagements that will detail how much of the battery is charged. To know this, users have to just wiggle the phone slightly.

Furthermore, the users have complete control to turn on or off the Nothing Phone (1) Glyph interface at a preset time. They can also silent the notifications with the lights-only notifications. These are touted to be the introductory features and more customization capabilities could be added via software updates.

