OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Gets ₹5,000 Price Cut; Should You Buy or Wait for OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G flagship smartphone has received an official price cut at a time when the launch of the next-generation model, the OnePlus 11 5G is nearing. Notably, the upcoming model is likely to arrive early next year.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year starting from ₹66,999. Now, it has received an official price cut of ₹5,000 in the country. Let's take a look at the current pricing of the smartphone after the price drop and other details from here.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price Drop in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and a high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These storage options were priced at ₹66,999 and ₹71,999 at the time of their launch earlier this year. Now, after the price cut of ₹5,000, the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants of the OnePlus smartphone are priced at ₹61,999 and ₹66,999 respectively.

The device is available in two color options such as Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Interested buyers can get their hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G via both Amazon and the official OnePlus website. In addition to this price cut, there is an exchange offer as well, which will make the smartphone more affordable.

Additionally, OnePlus is offering the Buds Pro for ₹5,499 and the Buds Z2 is available for ₹2,299 for buyers of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

To recap, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3612 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a 3.3x optical zoom and OIS support.

A beefy 5,000 mAh battery powers the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with support for 80W fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. The retail package of the device bundles the SuperVOOC wired fast charger. The device runs Android 12 topped with OxygenOS 12 and features an alert slider, a dual stereo speaker setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Right Time to Buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G?

OnePlus recently confirmed that the next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 will arrive with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device is expected to arrive in the company's home market China in early 2023 with the global markets, including India following suit.

Word is that the OnePlus 11 could be launched with a 6.7-inch curved 2K AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery with a whopping 100W fast charging support, and a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. That said, the OnePlus 11 could be priced at a premium as it is the next-gen model. If you want to save some bucks and still buy a new OnePlus flagship smartphone, then you can get your hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which comes at a discount.