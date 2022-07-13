OnePlus 10T 3C Listing Reveals Support For 160W Fast Charging

OnePlus is highly anticipated to launch a new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G in the coming months. As per reports, the OnePlus 10T will be launched in India in the last week of this month. Just a few days ahead of the launch of this upcoming smartphone, it was spotted on the company's India website hinting at its imminent launch.

OnePlus 10T 3C Listing

Now, a report by Pricebaba has spotted the OnePlus 10T on the 3C certification database. The listing reveals that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will arrive with support for 160W fast charging technology. It notes that the model number of the alleged smartphone could be PGP110.

Going by the 3C certification listing, the OnePlus 10T 5G will arrive with support for 160W fast charging technology. The device's charging adapter is listed to have the model number VCK8HACH and could arrive with support for 5V/3A, 11V/7.3A, and 20V/8A power output. It hints that the charger will support 15W, 80W and 160W fast charging. The certification listing did not reveal any further detail about the smartphone.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specs, the OnePlus 10T is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a FHD+ 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 10R.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10T is tipped to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is hinted to get the power from a 4800mAh battery and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage space. Furthermore, it is also said that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone could run Android 12 OS.

Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the upcoming device is likely to miss out on the iconic alert slider. The leaked renders of the smartphone have already been leaked and its camera module appears to be quite similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

