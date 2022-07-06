OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Outperforms Every Other Android Phone In The World

OnePlus 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the most powerful smartphone from the company. With a starting price of Rs. 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also the most expensive device from the brand to date. As per the latest leak, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will not just be more powerful than the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is also said to cost less than the OnePlus's current flagship.

The possible OnePlus 10T has made its appearance on AnTuTu with a grand score of 113151 and the device outperforms the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is due to the more powerful and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fabbed using TSMC's 4nm process when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 10T (OnePlus PGP110) is not just the most powerful OnePlus smartphone, but it is also the most powerful Android smartphone. Hence, the OnePlus 10T might include an improved cooling system with vapor chamber technology to sustain the peak performance for an extended period.