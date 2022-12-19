OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 India Launch Date Officially Revealed

OnePlus recently celebrated its 9th anniversary in India, when it announced its entry into new product categories like monitors and keyboards. But its core business of selling smartphones still remains top priority. OnePlus announced the official launch date of the OnePlus 11 on Monday, revealing that its premium flagship smartphones will debut in India early next year along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones. Earlier, it was leaked that the OnePlus 11 Pro will launch in global markets as the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 Launching in India in February 2023

OnePlus revealed the launch date through a tweet from the brand's official Twitter handle. The OnePlus 11 series and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will launch in India on February 7 at an event dubbed OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, but there could be spoilers before, as the smartphone could get launched in China a few days before the India launch.

OnePlus also teased the smartphone's design through a teaser video last week. The teaser video revealed the OnePlus 11 will sport a circular camera module with the Hasselblad branding in the middle.

OnePlus 11: Expected Specifications and Features

The teaser video corroborates past leaks of the OnePlus 11 design leaked by Onleaks. Based on past leaks, we know the OnePlus 11 will run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is set to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with QHD+ resolution.

For the cameras, the OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a triple camera stack at the back. This includes a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32 megapixel telephoto camera with optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Expected Specifications and Features

OnePlus is also expected to launch a new TWS earbud, called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. This will succeed the critically acclaimed OnePlus Buds Pro, and is expected to feature dual audio drivers, LHDC 4.0 codec, spatial audio and active noise cancellation.