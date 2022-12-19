OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 India Launch Date Officially Revealed

Advertisement

OnePlus recently celebrated its 9th anniversary in India, when it announced its entry into new product categories like monitors and keyboards. But its core business of selling smartphones still remains top priority. OnePlus announced the official launch date of the OnePlus 11 on Monday, revealing that its premium flagship smartphones will debut in India early next year along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones. Earlier, it was leaked that the OnePlus 11 Pro will launch in global markets as the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 Launching in India in February 2023

OnePlus revealed the launch date through a tweet from the brand's official Twitter handle. The OnePlus 11 series and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will launch in India on February 7 at an event dubbed OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, but there could be spoilers before, as the smartphone could get launched in China a few days before the India launch.

OnePlus also teased the smartphone's design through a teaser video last week. The teaser video revealed the OnePlus 11 will sport a circular camera module with the Hasselblad branding in the middle.

OnePlus 11: Expected Specifications and Features

The teaser video corroborates past leaks of the OnePlus 11 design leaked by Onleaks. Based on past leaks, we know the OnePlus 11 will run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is set to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with QHD+ resolution.

For the cameras, the OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a triple camera stack at the back. This includes a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32 megapixel telephoto camera with optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Expected Specifications and Features

OnePlus is also expected to launch a new TWS earbud, called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. This will succeed the critically acclaimed OnePlus Buds Pro, and is expected to feature dual audio drivers, LHDC 4.0 codec, spatial audio and active noise cancellation.

More ONEPLUS News

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Launching in India on December 17: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 11 Tipped To Launch On December 17: Design, Features Leaked

OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Best Display Smartphones Of The Year 2022

Some of the Affordable 5G Mobiles that you can buy right now

OnePlus 11 Official Renders Leaked: Can It Beat Other Flagship Smartphones?

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Design Revealed Via Renders: Better Than Nord CE 2?

OnePlus 11 Color Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch; Premium Phones In Offing?

OnePlus 10 Series: Best In Class Displays with HDR10+ and 120Hz Refresh Rates

OnePlus Ace 2 Specifications Leaked: 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Gets ₹5,000 Price Cut; Should You Buy or Wait for OnePlus 11?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: OnePlus OnePlus 11 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 News
Published On December 19, 2022
Read more...