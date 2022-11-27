OnePlus 11 Color Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch; Premium Phones In Offing? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 11 is among the smartphones set to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The rumor mill has been buzzing about the upcoming OnePlus 11. A new leak suggests the phone will likely launch in Matte Black and Glossy Green colors. Will these colors give it a rich and premium look?

Reliable tipster Max Jambor took to Twitter to explain that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will debut in two color models Glossy Green and Matte Black. To recall, the previous-gen OnePlus 10 Pro launched in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors. The base OnePlus 10 was also launched in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colors.

OnePlus 11 Colors Leaked

It looks like OnePlus is upholding its tradition to launch new smartphones in identical colors. Judging by these names, the upcoming OnePlus 11 might debut in a different shade of green and black. Rumors also suggest the smartphone might include other color options that could be revealed at the time of the launch.

OnePlus 11 Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming OnePlus 11 will be succeeding the OnePlus 10 lineup. As the next-gen device, the new phone will draw power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Rumors claim OnePlus is offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

#OnePlus11 will come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes ⚫️🟢 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 25, 2022

The OnePlus 11 is rumored to flaunt a 6.7-inch LTPO 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to its predecessors, the new phone will likely offer a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the upcoming OnePlus 11 is said to retain the Hasselblad branding for the rear camera unit.

The OnePlus 11 is said to offer a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP supporting camera. Another 32MP front camera has also been rumored for selfies and video calling. One can also expect the new OnePlus 11 to run Android 13 OS with the OxygenOS custom skin.

The OnePlus 11 is also tipped to offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. While OnePlus is yet to announce the launch date of the new smartphone consumers can expect the premium flagship to launch in the coming weeks.

