OnePlus 11 Tipped To Launch On December 17: Design, Features Leaked

The rumors and leaks regarding the OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone just refuse to cease. In a new development, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the device on December 17, 2022, in its home country. Apparently, OnePlus will be celebrating its 9th Anniversary in the smartphone industry and is believed to take the wraps off its new smartphone at the event. However, it is advisable to take this rumor with a grain of salt as the brand hasn't even shared teasers about the device on its platform.

Digital renders of the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone were leaked recently, revealing its design completely. Additionally, its spec sheet has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Let's have a look at what it would bring to the table.

OnePlus 11: Design, Features (Leaked)

The official leaked renders reveal the OnePlus 11 in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors. The smartphone boasts a circular camera island, which might remind you of the OnePlus 7T device. However, the circular island is offset and is surrounded by a clamp-like design in this iteration, which makes it aesthetically pleasing.

The circular camera bump houses the three camera sensors and the LED flash. The cameras get Hasselblad branding that sits on the camera bump. OnePlus' much-famed, OnePlus alert slider, can be seen on the right side of the device. being a flagship product, expect the OnePlus 11 Pro to flaunt a premium metal and glass sandwich design.

As per rumor mills, the OnePlus 11 could sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is based on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The device is rumored to be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone was recently spotted on China's 3C certification website, revealing its 5000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. That's not all, it will also boast a wireless fast charging option. The device will run on OxygenOS 13 skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box.