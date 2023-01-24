OnePlus 11 Price Leaked; Heres How Much It Will Cost In India

Advertisement

OnePlus will be introducing its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone in India next month. But ahead of the launch, Pricebaba has leaked the price list of the OnePlus 11 device. As per the report, the smartphone could be offered in three variants and up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage is expected. So without any further ado, let's check the prices of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus 11: Price (Leaked)

If the report is to be believed, OnePlus might launch a base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for ₹54,999. The 16GB RAM+256GB storage model could be priced at ₹59,999 and the top variant with 16GB RAM+512GB storage might cost around ₹66,999.

Some other reports suggest that the OnePlus 11 might get a base variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Hence, it is advisable to take such leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 11: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 11 gets a Black Hole-inspired camera island at the rear that houses the triple rear cameras and LED flash. The device gets a premium glass and metal sandwich design. At the front, the smartphone sports a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 3.0, HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which also powers the iQOO 11 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ devices. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 11 comes with a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There's a 16MP selfie sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Some notable features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a bionic vibration motor, stereo speakers, 5G SA/ NSA, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

More ONEPLUS News

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

OnePlus Keyboard Launching Soon; RGB, Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keys Teased

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Leak: SD 695 SoC, 6.7-Inch 120Hz Display Tipped

OnePlus 11R Secures BIS Certification And Pops-Up On CQC: Launch In India Confirmed?

OnePlus 11R Is A “Made In India” Android Smartphone: SD8+ Gen1, 6.7-Inch Display Tipped

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

OnePlus Nord 2T Is Getting Stable Android 13 Update In India: Changelog

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Priced Dropped: Buy Flagship Android Smartphone Below ₹60,000 Mark?

OnePlus Ace 2 Surfaces Online: Could Launch As OnePlus 11R In India?

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Design, Display, Features Compared

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Design, Features, Price Compared

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With 11mm Drivers, Spatial Audio Launched: Specifications, Price
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: OnePlus Android Smartphones News
Published On January 24, 2023
Read more...