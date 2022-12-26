OnePlus 11 To Launch In China First: Posters Reveal India To Get Flagship Smartphone Later

OnePlus has scheduled an event on February 7, 2023. The "OnePlus Cloud 11" event was to launch the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and other products, in India. The brand has now released promotional material for its upcoming flagship smartphone, which reveals the OnePlus 11 will launch in China in January 2023, a month prior. Posters of the device have confirmed some key specifications as well.

OnePlus 11 To Launch In China Before India

OnePlus has indicated it will launch its flagship Android smartphone, the OnePlus 11, in India and several international markets in February of 2023. The company sent out invitations and even promoted the "OnePlus Cloud 11" event.

OnePlus has released new posters for the OnePlus 11, which confirm the device will launch in China more than a month before it officially arrives in other markets. The brand revealed that the OnePlus 11, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, will launch on January 4th, 2023 in China.

The posters do not reveal the design of the OnePlus 11 but have revealed the same earlier. The new posters confirm the upcoming smartphone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the posters also reveal the type of RAM and internal storage the OnePlus 11 will get.

Advertisement

According to the poster, the OnePlus 11 should feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Previous reports have indicated there will be no 8GB RAM variant of the device. In other words, the upcoming flagship smartphone's base variant will have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The RAM and storage type (LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0) will stay the same though.

OnePlus 11 Specifications, Features

It is important to note that OnePlus hasn't confirmed all the specifications. In other words, the brand might make some minor changes to the hardware. The OnePlus 11 could Android 13-based ColorOS 13 in China, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 would run on the smartphone headed to India and global markets.

Previous leaks about the OnePlus 11 have indicated the smartphone would feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly pack a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 16MP front-facing camera. OnePlus may have embedded a dual-cell battery pack totaling 5,000mAh capacity, which is expected to support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging over a USB Type-C port.